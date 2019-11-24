Laurel Co. woman dies after crash on US 25

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a woman involved in a deadly two-vehicle crash has died.

The crash happened on US 25 about a mile south of London on Saturday at about 2:40 p.m.

Deputies say a silver Ford car was traveling southbound when it lost control, slid around backward, and collided with a northbound Jeep Liberty.

The driver of the Ford, 52-year-old Cheryl McCracken of London, was taken to St. Joseph Hospital London where she was pronounced dead a short time later. Three people in the Jeep were also taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.