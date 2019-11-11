Laurel County Deputies respond to reports of shots fired at Walmart

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office reports shots fired at Walmart.

It happened in the southern part of Laurel County Sunday evening.

The Sheriff's Office says someone reported that shots were fired at the building near the automotive section.

Deputies said there were marks on the side of the building and near a building gutter that might indicate the building may have been struck. They say they also found ‘projectiles’ near the building.

Deputies said no injuries were reported, and that any reports of a mass shooting are false.

They said they are canvassing the area in the neighborhood to learn more about what happened or where the shots originated.