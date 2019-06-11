Laurel County Family Dollar broken into twice in two nights

Two nights. Two break-ins. Laurel County authorities are trying to figure out who may be behind two crimes at the same Family Dollar location.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said the crimes took place at the location on Ky. 30 near the Jackson County line early Monday and Tuesday morning.

"Very late at night, probably around 2 or 3 in the morning, both instances," Deputy Gilbert Acciardo said.

The suspects are accused of shooting out windows to get inside. The suspects stole items on the first occasion, but the second time it appears they didn't take anything.

Deputies have not named any suspects, and they are hoping anyone with information on the case can call the sheriff's office.