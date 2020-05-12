Laurel County sheriff: Man arrested after assaulting woman, barricading himself in home

Laurel County deputies arrest a man after they say he assaulted a woman and barricaded himself inside a home.

Deputies arrested 42-year old Austin Johnson from London.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence complaint at a home off Cold Hill Road.

The victim told deputies her boyfriend physically assaulted her overnight and dragged her back into the house when she tried to leave.

The victim reported Johnson physically assaulted her and put a pillow over her face. The victim also said Johnson sexually assaulted her overnight.

Deputies say the victim locked herself in a bathroom and escaped out a window.

The report says when deputies found the victim outside the house, Johnson ran back to the home and barricaded himself inside, refusing to leave.

The special response team was called to the scene, but deputies say Johnson did not come out of the house.

Deputies say the special response team deployed gas, causing Johnson to come out of the house, and he was arrested immediately.

The report says Johnson is charged with strangulation, assault, wanton endangerment, unlawful imprisonment, sodomy, domestic violence, and sexual abuse.

The victim was taken to the hospital to treat her injuries.