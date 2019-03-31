Laurel County Sheriff searching for three missing juveniles

Dalton Robinson (left,) Lindsey Couch (center,) and Mark Fields (right,) have all recently been reported missing. (Photos: Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) – The Laurel County Sheriff is asking for help from the public in locating three juveniles that have recently been reported missing.

17-year-old Dalton Robinson (above, left,) was last seen off Bill Karr Road, about 7 miles south of London, Sunday morning around 12:05 a.m.

12-year-old Lindsey Couch (above, center,) was last seen Sunday morning at 12:53 a.m. off KY 1223, about 8 miles south of London.

15-year-old Mark Fields (above, right,) was last seen Friday evening around 6:00 p.m. off Magee Road, about 5 miles south of London.

There is no apparent connection between the three cases.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of any of the three missing juveniles is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600, or (606) 878-7000.

 
