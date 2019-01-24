Laurel County Taco Bell worker diagnosed with hepatitis A

The Laurel County Health Department says a Taco Bell employee was diagnosed with hepatitis A.

The employee works at the 127 Kings Way location. The health department's investigation is still in its initial stages.

The health department sent an inspector out to the restaurant to look at the restaurant, and Taco Bell can still serve customers at the location.

Inspectors will continue to work with management to learn more about the employee's role at the restaurant and whether the person was working with food after she showed symptoms.

Taco Bell released a statement following the diagnosis, saying the employee won't return to the restaurant until medically cleared. Other employees were retrained on illness policies and procedures. All current employees are vaccinated.

Laurel County is one of the most affected Kentucky counties in the state's ongoing hepatitis A outbreak. It has the 11th highest incident rate among Kentucky's 120 counties.