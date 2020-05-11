Laurel County armed robbery suspect shot by homeowner

Three people have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Laurel County.

The sheriff's office says the robbery happened early Friday morning at a home off Upper Indian Camp Road, about 10 miles south of London in the Keavy area,

The sheriff's office says the suspects were trying to steal money and "possible illegal narcotics" from the homeowner.

According to the sheriff's office, a fourth suspect was shot by the homeowner during the robbery attempt and is being treated at UK Medical Center for gunshot wounds.

The sheriff's office says the other three suspects were identified as 20-year-old Nathan Myers, of London, 19-year-old Logan Simpson, of Williamsburg and 23-year-old Andrew Myers, of London.

The name of the suspect in the hospital has not been released, but the sheriff's office says they are getting a warrant for that person.