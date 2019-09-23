Laurel County authorities searching for suspect in theft case

Authorities in Laurel County are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a theft case at a business.

Sheriff's deputies say the suspect took money from behind a counter at the Corner Market off Ky. 830 south of London overnight Sunday.

The man was caught on surveillance, and authorities have released a picture of the suspect in hopes someone can identify him.

If you have any information on the suspect, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (606) 864-6600.