Deputies: Corbin man accused of holding ex-wife against her will in home

On Tuesday afternoon, Laurel County deputies were sent to a house for a welfare check after receiving a domestic violence complaint.

Deputies were told the ex-husband of the woman who lived at the house held her against her will all day. She told deputies she was finally able to escape and call 911 for help.

The arrest report said when deputies arrived, no one answered at home, and deputies were told the suspect, Casey Crawford was locked in a back bedroom and had access to a weapon inside.

Deputies say they secured the home from the outside and called the special response team to the scene.

The report says Crawford did not come out, so the special response team entered the home and found the man hiding in a bedroom closet under some clothes with a gun.

Deputies say the victim reported that Crawford hit her in the face, ribs, and back and put a pillow over her face. The victim told deputies Crawford wouldn't let her leave the home.

Deputies say children were inside the home.

The victim said when she saw Crawford asleep on Tuesday morning, she left home.

Crawford is charged with wanton endangerment, criminal trespassing, strangulation, and resisting arrest. He is also charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest charging assault domestic violence and unlawful imprisonment.

Crawford is now in the Laurel County Correctional Center.