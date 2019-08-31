Laurel County chase ends on train tracks, three arrested

Laurel County deputies arrested three people, including a teenager, after a chase Saturday afternoon.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says the pursuit started after a traffic stop on Highway 490. Deputies say the suspect's Jeep weaved over the center line.

The driver then went off the road and onto railroad tracks for about two miles. Deputies say the driver lost control on the gravel off Chan McClure Road. The three people inside the Jeep ran, and were later found hiding behind rocks and a big tree. The Laurel County Sheriff says all three fought with deputies before being taken into custody.

Two of the suspects, David Hutton and a 16-year-old girl were found with methamphetamine. Both are charged with possession of a controlled substance, fleeing or evading police and resisting arrest.

The third suspect, Jacob Hurley, is charged with fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest and menacing.

Hutton and Hurley are being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center. The teen was taken to the Breathitt County juvenile detention facility.