Laurel County deputies, U.S. Marshals capture meth trafficking suspect following pursuit

Laurel County deputies say two people are arrested, including a methamphetamine trafficking suspect, following a Monday afternoon pursuit.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests came after U.S. Marshals attempted a traffic stop on Ky. 638 east of London. The driver of a Ford Mustang GT would drive away in an attempt to evade law enforcement, but the vehicle wrecked in the area of Dezarn Road.

The two in the car tried to run away following the crash, but they were both captured.

Ronnie Lee Bowling, 63, of London was arrested on a federal indictment warrant for trafficking methamphetamine. Donnie Howard, 58, of London was charged with fleeing or evading police, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

Authorities placed both suspects in the Laurel County Correctional Center.