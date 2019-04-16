Laurel County deputies searching for disabled man for second time in 6 months

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office has issued a golden alert for the second time in six months for a man who has gone missing.

Deputies are searching for Joseph Benge, 39, who was last seen off Tom Cat Trail five miles east of London.

Benge suffers from mental disabilities.

Deputies canceled a golden alert in October for Benge when he was reported missing after going hunting. He would walk out of the woods safely two days after being reported missing in the same location on that occasion.

If you have any information on Benge's whereabouts, you are asked to call 606-878-7000.