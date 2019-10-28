Laurel County deputies searching for stabbing suspect

Laurel County deputies are searching for a man who is accused of stabbing another man near a business on Thursday.

Deputies say Jason Blevins is wanted for first-degree assault following the stabbing on Ky. 312 south of London.

The victim suffered wounds to the chest and abdomen. He had to be airlifted to a trauma hospital because as a result.

Blevins is 34 years old. He is 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds. He was last known to be living on Edgewater Forest Drive in Corbin.

If you have any information on Blevins' whereabouts, you are asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at (606) 864-6600.