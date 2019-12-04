Laurel County deputy attacked after chase ends in Jackson County

A chase ended in Jackson County on Wednesday. A Laurel County deputy was attacked before a man could be arrested.

Laurel County deputies say two men jumped out of the car. One ran into the nearby woods, and the other assaulted a deputy. (WKYT)

It started Wednesday morning when deputies say a gold-colored SUV was seen speeding near the Jackson-Laurel County line.

A deputy tried to pull over the driver, but that person took off instead, leading the deputy on a chase for eight miles up North KY-30 into the Tyner community.

Deputies say the driver topped speeds of 100 miles per hour.

The crash ended when deputies say the driver ran off the road and crashed through several fences before stopping near a tree line.

Officials say two men jumped out of the car. One ran into the nearby woods, and the other assaulted a deputy.

“The suspect got into a scuffle with him, actually had him on the ground, it was a very vicious attack on our deputy. We were able to, with another deputy to gain control of that suspect, and get him into custody,” said Deputy Gilbert Acciardo.

The deputy has some scrapes and bruises but was not seriously injured.

The man who ran off has not been found, but deputies say they have information on who the man could be.

Deputies have not released the name of the man arrested.