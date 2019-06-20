Laurel County driver abandons vehicle after driving into floodwaters

The Laurel County Rescue Squad says a driver abandoned a vehicle after driving it into floodwaters Thursday morning.

A Laurel County driver learned the hard way about what not to do when you approach flooded roadways. (Photo: WKYT)

Rescuers received a call about what they thought was going to be a water rescue on Court Road south of London. When they arrived, they discovered no one was inside.

The rescue squad determined someone tried to cross flooded waters, got stuck and couldn't go any further.

“Turn around and don’t drown," Laurel County Rescue Squad Captain John Allen said. "If it looks like you can go through it, don't try it. There may be a low spot in the road, looks like the road is flat. And the next thing you know, you have your car abandoned out in the water.”

Flash flooding impacted other areas in southern Kentucky Thursday morning, including areas of Corbin.