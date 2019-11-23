Laurel County drug roundup nets 21 arrests

The Laurel County Sheriff, aided by three teams of sheriff’s deputies, London City Police, and the London Office of the U.S. Marshal conducted a massive drug roundup early Friday morning.

‘Operation: Another November to Remember’ sought to serve arrest warrants on 19 individuals on drug trafficking and possession charges across Laurel County. 13 of the 19 suspects sought were arrested, along with 8 other individuals wanted on outstanding charges.

The roundup was the result of a 3-month undercover investigation conducted by the sheriff’s office.

Individuals arrested are as follows:

Polly Brock, 35, of East Bernstadt, charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – second offense – methamphetamine

Tammy Hubbard, 51, of London, charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – hydrocodone.

Bert Collett, 48, of London, charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – hydrocodone

William Martin, 60, of London, charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – oxycodone.

Jason Neace, 34, of London, charged with trafficking in marijuana.

Dale Burkhart, 54, of East Bernstadt, charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court. In addition, Burkhart was charged on a second Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence – third offense.

Rodney Howard, 39, of London, charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; trafficking in marijuana first offense. In addition, Howard was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on numerous violations.

Charles Allen, 41, of East Bernstadt, charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – second offense – methamphetamine. In addition, Allen was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on numerous violations.

Nila Callahan, 37, of London, charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st Offense -- methamphetamine; trafficking in marijuana – first offense.

Reva Moore, 51, of London, charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense. In addition, Moore was charged on a Knox Circuit Court bench warrant of arrest charging probation violation regarding charges of trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense; trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense; trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense. Moore was also charged on a Knox Circuit Court bench warrant of arrest charging probation violation regarding charges of trafficking in a controlled substance – second-degree first offense; two counts of probation violation.

Stacy Jackson, 41, of Corbin, charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – hydrocodone

Dustin Westerfield, 32, of London, charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – third-degree – first offense – Suboxone.

Tabitha Hawk, 39, of London, charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.-red truck seized

Carroll Smith, 56, of East Bernstadt charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine. In addition, Smith was charged with possession of a controlled substance – suspected methamphetamine and suspected Klonopin and Suboxone.

James Doan, 57, of East Bernstadt, charged with cultivating in marijuana first offense.

Beatrice Eversole, 46, of East Bernstadt, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Damien L. McClanahan, 20, of London, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal mischief – third-degree; resisting arrest; fleeing or evading police – second-degree – on foot.

Israel Miller, 46, of Manchester, charged on a Clay District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance – second-degree. In addition, Miller was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court.

Darren Gibson, 36, of Manchester, charged on a bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court.

Cassi Colston, 24, of London, charged on a Knox District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of theft by unlawful taking – auto; burglary – third-degree; endangering the welfare of a minor. In addition, Colston was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of criminal trespassing – third-degree; contempt of court.

Amy Fultz, 31, of Manchester, charged on a Clay District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court regarding a child support case. In addition, Fultz was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court for a preliminary hearing regarding a charge of flagrant nonsupport, and on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging flagrant nonsupport.

The Sheriff says he expects additional arrests to be forthcoming.