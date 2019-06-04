Laurel County duo accused of stealing from AMVETS post, having drugs near children

Two in Laurel County were arrested after deputies say they stole from an American Veterans post, and they were slammed with more charges when deputies found drugs inside their home.

Deputies responded to AMVETS Post 127 on South Laurel Road upon learning of a burglary. Investigators were able to identify the suspects as Lawrence Mullis, 48, and Rebecca Bates, 36.

The search for stolen items led deputies to Ky. 1223 in Corbin, and they found two safes, a dollar change machine, a knife, a fishing pole and drills.

Deputies also found drugs inside the home that were potentially in the reach of a 10-year-old and 13-year-old child.

Both were charged with two counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of wanton endangerment and trafficking marijuana. Mullis was also charged with two counts of burglary.

Deputies have not ruled out additional arrests.