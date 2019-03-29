Laurel County man accused of possessing child porn

A Laurel County man is behind bars after a Kentucky State Police investigation into child porn.

Troopers say Andrew Dick, 28, is charged with 10 counts of possession of a matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

Dick was arrested as a part of an undercover operation, and investigators say he uploaded files of child sexual exploitation online.

The charges are all class D felonies and could result in prison time.

Dick remains in the Laurel County Detention Center where he is being held on