Laurel County man accused of setting up booby trap on front porch

Laurel County authorities have arrested a man accused of setting up a booby trap device on the front porch of his home.

Sheriff's deputies say they responded to a home on Cole Road Wednesday evening after receiving a complaint that an intoxicated man was waving a large knife at neighbors.

Deputies arrived at the home of 56-year-old Raymond Jackson, where they found a booby trap device. The device was described as a half sheet of plywood with several knives sticking out of it. It was mounted on a hinge to swing downward.

Jackson claimed the booby trap was at the home when he purchased it several years ago, and he didn't know how to take it down.

Deputies charged Jackson with possession of a booby trap device, and he was placed in the Laurel County Detention Center.