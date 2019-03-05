Laurel County man accused of trying to enter home through 'doggie door'

A Laurel County man was arrested early Tuesday morning after deputies say he tried to enter a home using a pet door.

Deputies responded to a home north of London on Bentley Road in response to a complaint of a man trying to force entry to a 'doggie door' of a home he doesn't live in.

When deputies arrived, they found the suspect, 42-year-old Anthony Harccynski, and determined he was under the influence of controlled substances.

Harccynski was charged with public intoxication and was booked in the Laurel County Detention Center.