Laurel County man arrested in rape investigation

A man is behind bars in Laurel County, charged with rape and sexual abuse after an investigation conducted by detectives with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff, deputies arrested 27-year-old David Lee Mayers on Wednesday night at around 8:30 p.m. off KY 1223. A bailiff who was serving papers in the area reportedly called law enforcement to the scene after noticing a disoriented female.

When detectives got to the scene, they say they received allegations that Mayes had raped one woman and sexually abused another.

Mayes was arrested and taken to the Laurel County Detention Center where he is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

