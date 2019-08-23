Deputies: Man hit with wooden spindle, Laurel County man arrested

Laurel County sheriff's deputies have charged a man with assault after they say he hit a man with a wooden spindle.

The deputies were called to the scene off Douglas Boulevard south of London after they received a complaint of a verbal argument between two neighbors that escalated to a fight.

On their way to the scene, the deputies were notified that an individual was struck in the head.

While the two individuals were fighting, deputies say Christopher Luke Vickers decided to intervene by assaulting one of the male suspects with a wooden spindle. The victim received a deep wound to the back of the head and was transported to the hospital for stitches.

Vickers was charged with second-degree assault and was placed in the Laurel County Detention Center.