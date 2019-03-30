Laurel County man fights, injures deputy during arrest

A deputy had to be sent to the hospital with a serious injury to his hand after a London man fought with authorities as he was being arrested.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff, deputies were called to a home on Wells Drive just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday. The callers, who were the homeowners, said a man at their house wouldn’t leave and was creating a disturbance.

When deputies arrived, they say 28-year-old Devin Vandemark became aggressive and started yelling obscenities when they tried to get him to leave. When deputies went to arrest him, Vandemark reportedly began fighting with the deputies, causing serious injury to one deputy’s hand.

Investigators say Vandemark then tried to run off, but wasn’t able to get away. He was taken into custody and charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, two counts of assault, criminal mischief, fleeing or evading police, and menacing.

Vandemark was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

The injured deputy was taken to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment.

