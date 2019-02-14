Sheriff: Laurel County man picks up more charges after struggle with deputies serving warrant

A Laurel County man was about to get arrested on a felony warrant, but deputies say he received more charges because of what he did right before his arrest.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says deputies traveled to the home of Robert S. Jones, 43, of London early Thursday morning to serve a warrant. Jones had a warrant out for his arrest for intimidating a participant in the legal process and 13 counts of terroristic threatening. The charges came after investigators say Jones traveled to the sheriff's office to try to get Sheriff John Root drop charges against him. Root refused to drop the charges and asked Jones to leave. Deputies say Jones would then make multiple social media threats against deputies and others.

Deputies say he was creating a disturbance right before his arrest, and several people feared for their safety. Jones would engage with a struggle when he was being placed in custody. They would find he was in possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia along with several weapons.

Jones was additionally charged with drug crimes and disorderly conduct.