Laurel County man sentenced 10 years for killing his mother

A Laurel County man was sentenced to 10 years in prison in the death and abuse of his mother.

Larry Dean Hensley appears in court for his sentencing hearing (Photo: WKYT)

Larry Hensley pleaded guilty earlier in May to the charges of knowingly abusing or neglecting a vulnerable adult and an amended charge of reckless homicide. His mother, Lue Faye Hensley, died one month after a welfare check in February.

Authorities never revealed the woman's injuries, but authorities found her in bad shape at her home before she died.

A Laurel County judge accepted the Commonwealth's Attorney recommendation of 10 years on the neglect charge and five years for the reckless homicide charge. The two charges will be served concurrently.