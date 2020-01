A Laurel County man has been sentenced in connection with the death of his wife.

A judge sentenced Joshua Stopher to 13 years in prison on Monday.

He was convicted of manslaughter, assault and driving under the influence.

Stopher was driving in November 2018 when he crashed into another vehicle on US 25 near London.

His wife, Charity, died.