Laurel County deputies looking for suspect in hotel robbery

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Laurel County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a suspect in a hotel robbery early Saturday morning.
Deputies say it happened Quality Inn hotel off Adams Road.
Around 2:30 a.m., deputies say the suspect walked into the front lobby, jumped over the counter, and took money from the cash register.
They say the suspect was armed with a knife.
Laurel County deputies say he then forced a clerk into the breakfast area of the hotel. The suspect then threatened the clerk before leaving.
Officials describe the robber as a white man, approximately 5'10", 130 to 150 pounds, and was wearing camo gloves, coveralls, and a bandanna with two eyeholes cut out at the time of the incident.
If anyone has information about this incident, call the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.