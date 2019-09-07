Laurel County deputies looking for suspect in hotel robbery

Laurel County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a suspect in a hotel robbery early Saturday morning.

Deputies say it happened Quality Inn hotel off Adams Road.

Around 2:30 a.m., deputies say the suspect walked into the front lobby, jumped over the counter, and took money from the cash register.

They say the suspect was armed with a knife.

Laurel County deputies say he then forced a clerk into the breakfast area of the hotel. The suspect then threatened the clerk before leaving.

Officials describe the robber as a white man, approximately 5'10", 130 to 150 pounds, and was wearing camo gloves, coveralls, and a bandanna with two eyeholes cut out at the time of the incident.

If anyone has information about this incident, call the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.