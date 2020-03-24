Laurel County reports first COVID-19 case

LAUREL CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The Laurel County Health Department reported Tuesday afternoon the county's first COVID-19 case.
The health department reports the patient tested positive through a commercial lab.
They are working with the Kentucky Department for Public Health to contact anyone who has had close contact with the patient. Those people will be instructed on proper quarantine measures and monitored.
Health officials did not release more information about the patient for medical privacy reasons.