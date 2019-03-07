Laurel County robbery suspect captured with help of tips

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said numerous tips helped deputies capture a man accused of robbing a Love's truck stop on Mar. 1.

Deputies say a man shoplifted items from a Love's truck stop off Interstate 75 south of London. The store manager confronted the suspect, but he drove away from the scene, striking the manager in the leg with the vehicle. A female was also pictured on surveillance, but she was no longer considered a suspect.

Deputies learned through tips the suspect's name was John Schnell after releasing surveillance photos from the truck stop.

Schnell was accused of leading law enforcement on a pursuit which nearly involved hitting several children waiting for a school bus. Schnell was able to get away, but another tipster told authorities where Schnell was staying.

Deputies arrested Schnell and charged him with robbery, wanton endangerment, theft, and fleeing or evading police. Schnell's vehicle was also reported stolen.