Laurel County woman arrested on criminal abuse indictment

A Laurel County woman was arrested in Tennessee after she was indicted on a count of criminal abuse.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says Dana Casey, 23, of London is accused of criminal abuse after a two-year-old boy was beaten and suffered severe injuries in 2018.

Deputies say 24-year-old Dylan Woods of London assaulted the small child by punching and elbowing the 2-year-old. Casey, the child's mother, is accused of allowing her child to be assaulted and failing to get the boy medical attention for hours after the attack.

Casey was indicted in June and arrested in Warren County, Tennessee on a warrant out of Laurel Circuit Court. She was transported back to Kentucky.

Jail records show Casey remains in the Laurel County Detention Center where she is being held on a $25,000 bond.