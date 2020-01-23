Laurel, Whitley counties latest to pass Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions

Two more central Kentucky counties have resolved to be Second Amendment sanctuaries.

According to a Facebook post from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, magistrates representing different precincts throughout the county voted unanimously to become a sanctuary county. That became effective on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Whitley County Fiscal Court also passed resolutions in support of Second Amendment rights.

The News Journal reports that more than 100 residents filled the courthouse and even spilled into the hallway outside while the resolution was considered.

Like other counties in Kentucky that have passed Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions, the symbolic measure works as a platform county members stand on to defend their rights if any laws would impede on their right to own firearms.

The resolutions can’t go against any state or federal laws if changes are made.