Lauren Daigle announces Lexington stop on 2020 world tour

Singer and songwriter Lauren Daigle has announced a performance at Rupp Arena as a part of her 2020 world tour.

Daigle, who won two GRAMMY awards in 2019, will perform Apr. 30 at Rupp Arena.

Daigle's "Look Up Child" was the number one Billboard U.S. Christian Album in 2018 and peaked as high as No. 3 on the Billboard 200. The album won the GRAMMY award for Best Contemporary Christian Album, and song "You Say" won the GRAMMY for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song.

Tickets for the April concert go on sale Sept. 20.

Daigle will also be performing in Australia and New Zealand to kick off the concert tour.