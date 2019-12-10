Law enforcement encourages safe driving in winter conditions

Snow and cold conditions are possible throughout southeastern Kentucky. Because of that, law enforcement has a few things they want you to keep in mind.

"What we recommend, number one, is to make sure your vehicle is road worthy. And the things we see a vehicle have problems with are tires, hoses, and belts," Gilbert Acciardo, Laurel County Public Affairs Deputy, said. "Those are the easiest things to check. Make sure you keep those in good shape and your car road worthy. That's step one."

Step number two is to scrape off your windshield and windows. Then when you are ready to hit the road, take it slow.

"You've got to slow down for snow and ice. There's no vehicles, even four wheel drive, that can go on snow and ice as well as they can on dry pavement," Acciardo said.

Acciardo says that slowing down can prevent a lot of accidents from happening. Paying close attention to the changing road conditions can, too, especially on back roads, bridges, and overpasses.

"You can be driving along on dry pavement and pop around a curve or top a hill crest and there's water on the roadway that's frozen and sometimes its black ice and it don't look like it's slick but it is slick," Acciardo said. "You just need to be aware that things are going to get slick tonight."

On top of everything else, make sure to buckle up and stay safe.

