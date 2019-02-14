Lawmaker: Bestiality bill 'is not a joke' amid some public criticism

One Kentucky lawmaker believes the legislature should consider a bill to ban bestiality a priority despite some criticism over the effort.

Sen. Julie Raque Adams, R - Louisville, is a sponsor of a bill which would ban bestiality and make sexual acts against an animal a felony.

The senator said some have criticized lawmakers' efforts, but she believes this is an issue that should be taken seriously.

"There’s a lot of jokes like last year when it was brought up. Like, 'Oh, I can’t believe you all would spend your time working on bills that would outlaw having sex with animals, don’t you all have more important things to spend your time on?'" Raque Adams said. "The truth is that there is a direct link between sexual abuse of animals and child abuse. Since we have proliferating rates of child abuse in our communities, I think this is a very admirable bill. This is not a joke. This is a very serious issue."

The bill puts in protections for accepted veterinary practices, artificial insemination for reproductive purposes and animal husbandry practices.

Police and animal control officers would also have the power to seize animals believed to be the subject of sex crimes.

The bill passed the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday.