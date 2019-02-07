Lawmaker files bill to ban child sex dolls after Kentucky man's 2018 child porn arrest

A Kentucky lawmaker has filed a bill which would ban child sex dolls in the Commonwealth.

Sen. Whitney Westerfield, R - Crofton, has introduced Senate Bill 102, which would prohibit the possession or trafficking of a child sex doll.

A child sex doll is defined as an "anatomically correct doll, mannequin, or robot that is intended for sexual stimulation or gratification and that has the features of, or with features that resemble those of, a minor."

Possession, importing or trafficking a doll would result in a felony charge.

Gray affiliate station FOX 19 reports the bill was introduced after Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders of Kenton County called Westerfield after learning there was no law against the dolls.

This comes after Scott Phillips of Fort Mitchell was charged with possessing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor in September after ordering a child sex doll from China, but the charges were dropped a month later because there is no law against possessing one. Police said the doll was made to resemble a child under 10.

Police say Phillips was also found to have child porn on his cellphone, and he remains in the Kenton County Jail for drug charges.