Lawmaker pushes for homeowners to keep grass off of the road to keep motorcycle riders safe

It's something you may not even think about if you've never been on a motorcycle, but on two wheels, fresh grass can be a major hazard.

"It's kind of like when you hydroplane in the car. You don’t want to turn, you don’t wanna make any sudden movements. If it’s in a curve it’s extra scary, takes away all your traction,"

Larry Mays with Kentucky Cycles and Auto in Richmond said.

On Saturday Richmond Police responded to an accident where a man on a motorcycle lost control on Lexington Road. He was taken UK's Albert B. Chandler Hospital for treatment. People who know him have told us he lost control in some grass that had been blown on the road.

For experienced riders, it's not an uncommon story.

"I rode motorcycles for several years. I’ve sold motorcycles for twenty plus. It is dangerous and can cause a rider to go down," Thadd Colgan with Kentucky Cycles and Auto said.

Representative Regina Huff said it was enough of an issue, she wants to see something done. She's prefiled a bill for the next legislative session. That bill would add unsafe amounts of mowed grass dumped on the road to the criminal littering law, making it a class A misdemeanor.

She said the bill has bipartisan support and she expects it will pass next legislative session.

Richmond Police Assistant Chief Rodney Richardson says in most cases homeowners just don't know about the danger they're causing.

"There's a lot of people out there that don't do it intentionally. It rains quite often and they blow their grass off their yard into the roadway. I don't think they intend to cause an accident but they need to be aware of the dangers it can cause," he said.

They're still investigating the cause of the crash from Saturday, but say keeping the roads clear for riders, is just good a good idea.

"Act like that’s your brother, act like that’s your friend that may be coming down the road on a motorcycle," Larry Mays said.

