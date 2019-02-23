Lawmaker says Kentucky’s official mineral, rock designations backward

A Kentucky lawmaker says the state needs a refresher course on the difference between minerals and rocks.

According to WAVE, on Friday, Rep. Al Gentry, (D) Louisville, floated the need to address a discrepancy in the state’s official rock (agate,) and the state’s official mineral (coal.)

Gentry says, in fact, coal is a rock, and agate is a mineral. He wants legislation to switch the designations.

What may seem like a simple switch, however, may have unintended consequences according to other legislators, who fear people who have been taxed for coal on their property – designated as a mineral – may want their money back if the designation change happens.

