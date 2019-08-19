State leaders discuss plans to assist the homeless and mental health

Hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians are living with mental illness, but today, state health leaders told lawmakers there's not enough access to services that might help.

Health leaders are pushing for lawmakers to provide more resources for those who are living with mental illness.

“We certainly want to acknowledge that there are gaps in our current system for care for people with mental illness, if we want to fix those gaps, it’s going to require an investment in behavioral health," said Wendy Morris, the Commissioner of the Department for Behavioral Health, Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities.

Health leaders say that prevention and early intervention is key. Morris explained that a primary intervention is securing enough affordable housing.

"It's a safe place to start, it's hard to focus on anything else until you have housing," said Morris.

Leaders explained that a way to expand affordable housing is to increase funding for personal care homes, facilities that provide shelter, food, supervision and medical assistance to those living with disabilities.

Personal care homes are receiving $40.47 a day in funding to help with mental health services, and lawmakers are agreeing that more money needs to be given. Health leaders have also expressed a need for more mental health services for youth, saying that more than a hundred thousand children suffer on a daily basis.

“Think of the number of children in our state that are subjects of abuse and neglect and what the impact of that is on our mental health," said Sheila Schuster, a licensed clinical psychologist.

Lawmakers asked state health leaders to provide estimates on how much money is needed to expand services to mental health in time for the budget proposal in December.