Lawmakers advance bill to lessen secretary of state's duties

A Kentucky Senate committee has advanced a bill that would remove the secretary of state as chairperson of the state Board of Elections and revoke her access to the state's voter registration database.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the Senate State and Local Government Committee voted 8-2 on Wednesday to approve Senate Bill 34. Bill sponsor Republican Sen. Damon Thayer said the bill is in response to allegations that Grimes and her staff accessed the state's voter registration database for political purposes.

Grimes has said she and her staff did nothing wrong. Wednesday, she called for the immediate release of all searches of the database, a move she said would show her office acted appropriately.

The bill would add two county clerks, one Democrat and one Republican, to the elections board.

