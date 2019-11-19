Lawmakers, education leaders discuss school safety

Education leaders and state lawmakers met in Frankfort on Tuesday to discuss how to pay for school safety improvements across Kentucky.

Lawmakers passed Senate Bill 1 earlier this year. It focuses on added safety measures for schools, including training for employees and upgrades to buildings for tighter security.

However, lawmakers did not pass any measures to pay those improvements. That's expected to be addressed in the upcoming General Assembly.

School leaders offered more details on those costs at Tuesday's meeting.

They estimate building costs to be more than $18 million. Creating separate bus and car lanes and double entryways for schools is included in that amount.

Education leaders say more than $71 million would be needed to hire additional school resource officers.

Other costs include $140,000 for counselors. Schools would also add staff training and develop trauma approaches to help students.

