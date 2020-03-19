Lawmakers forge ahead with state budget legislation

Kentucky lawmakers are making progress on a state budget.

The spending plan is expected to be voted on by the full Senate Thursday afternoon, about two weeks after it was voted on in the House.

It’s a challenging task to tackle the legislation during a difficult time in the state, country, and world - far more than it was when the House voted on their version.

The question that many are asking, will the budget based on the consensus forecasting group and other factors late last year even be the same because of what has happened with COVID-19?

House Speaker David Osborne says their goal is to be done by Tuesday or Wednesday with a conference committee working out differences between the House and Senate version of the budget. Some have called on lawmakers to quickly pass a budget and go home,

“We are here to pass a budget as you know, I think that is paramount to our work,” says Osborne. “But, there are still things that we need to do. As I said yesterday, with the idea that we do nothing more than the budget, then we would not have been able to complete House bill 99, that cemented the U of L purchase of Jewish Hospital. “

If the Senate approves a budget on Thursday, House leadership say they will work over the weekend and then the conference committee will do a lot of work early next week.

Both chambers could then vote on the spending plan toward the middle of next week.

Lawmakers also need to pass judicial branch and road plan budgets. The House passed their versions earlier in the week.

