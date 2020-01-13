Lawmakers, health leaders to discuss uptick in youth vaping

Lawmakers, teenagers and health leaders are meeting to address the uptick in e-cigarette use by Kentucky youth at the capitol Tuesday.

Ben Chandler, with the Coalition for a Smoke-free Tomorrow, said the goal is to get folks "fired up" over what he calls the vaping epidemic.

This meeting comes after news of the state's first death potentially related to vaping on Friday.

In 2020, he hopes to get more money allocated to the State Public Health Department to help with prevention efforts. The coalition wants vaping products to be taxed too.

Chandler says part of the problem is many young users don't know the harmful side effects of the habit.

"We have seen the number of high-schoolers who vape every day more than quadruple in the last 2 years," he said.

Chandler said the same can be said for Kentucky middle school students, too. He says the coalition worked to get more school districts smoke-free in the last few months.

