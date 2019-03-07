Lawmakers take no action on education bills as teachers flood State Capitol again

Hundreds of Kentucky teachers were back in Frankfort Thursday, congregating in protest of House Bill 525.

The bill would impact the election of the board of trustees overseeing Kentucky’s teacher retirement system. The hundreds of educators that flooded the Capitol today say that’s something they don’t want.

The House finished its scheduled orders of the day, but did not discuss House Bill 525.

With only five days left to vote on the bill, teachers held “sickouts” across the state in protest of what they’re calling a war on public education. It is the second day in a row that Jefferson County, Kentucky’s largest school district, was closed due to teacher shortages.

Teachers in red shirts equipped with posters filled the Capitol, at the time a pro-life rally was taking place in the Capitol rotunda. Governor Matt Bevin has previously been vocal about his criticism of the “sickout” movements.

Today when asked about the masses of teachers at the Capitol, Bevin chose to speak about the pro-life rally instead.

“I think it's awesome how many people came here to support human life,” Bevin said.

State legislators will be off Friday and Monday.

