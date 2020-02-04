Lawmakers working on Gov. Beshear's budget

Kentucky lawmakers are hearing more about Governor Andy Beshear's plan for spending taxpayer money over the next two years.

Last week, we heard from Governor Beshear as he laid out his priorities for the 2-year spending plan.

Tuesday, Beshear's budget director, John Hicks, talked to the Senate and House committees that will ultimately craft plans to be voted on in the legislature.

Hicks again said it's an education first budget highlighted by a $2,000 teacher raise, a $40 per student increase in the seek education formula for districts, and has more money for everything from textbooks to school buses.

He also highlighted the money for 350 new social workers, the KCHIP children's health insurance plan, and a 1 one percent raise for state workers.

Afterwards, Senate Chairman Christian McDaniel said he likes the fact that the budget fully funds the pension system, but he does not like the fact it includes revenue from tobacco taxes and sports wagering.

"Because it's not anything passed through the General Assembly," McDaniel said. "It has to pass through the General Assembly in order to stick. I am willing to work with the Governor on those items, willing to help him on how those appropriations are allocated. But you should not put it in a document if the revenue really doesn't exist."

Lawmakers in the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee also heard from Hicks since the budget work always starts in the House.

House Speaker David Osborne says he'd like the budget to be passed in his chamber by the end of this month.