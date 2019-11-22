Lawrenceburg man accused of plotting school attack pleads guilty

A Lawrenceburg man accused of plotting a mass shooting at a Kentucky school pleaded guilty to federal charges Friday.

Investigators say Dylan Jarrell used the social media platform Reddit to send online threats that he intended to hurt people at a school.

Jarrell pleaded guilty to threatening communications, cyberstalking, making false statements, and possessing a weapon for a violent crime.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 1.

In October 2018, police stopped Jarrell as he was pulling out of his driveway with the means to carry out an attack. Police say they found a gun, more than 200 rounds of ammunition, and a Kevlar vest.

Troopers later found notebooks with details of prior school shootings and shooters along with a checklist of items.