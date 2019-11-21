Lawrenceburg man sought on federal charges; accused in theft of $1M in laptops

An indictment filed Tuesday out of Franklin Circuit Court charges a Lawrenceburg man with federal counts of theft and unlawful transaction with a minor.

According to the State Journal, 48-year-old Andrew Marinelli is accused of stealing 100 used laptops and 17 new laptops from the Commonwealth Office of Technology. The thefts reportedly occurred between the dates of Sept. 30, 2019, and Oct. 27, 2019.

The indictment against Marinelli states the value of the stolen computers is over $1 million dollars.

The State Journal reports that Marinelli was a contracted worker who had access to the storage rooms at the Commonwealth Office of Technology. The Commonwealth’s Attorney claims there is video evidence of Marinelli committing the crime.

The laptops had been recently auctioned, but the buyer had not come to claim them. No word at this time if the laptops have been recovered.

Marinelli also faces the charge of unlawful transaction with a minor, after he reportedly enlisted the help of his stepson, who is a minor, in the theft.

Marinelli is currently not in custody and has not been arrested.

The State Journal reports that Marinelli has previous convictions from 2009 out of Kenton and Boone counties on charges of criminal mischief, flagrant non-support, and theft by deception.

