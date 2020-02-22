Lawrenceburg mother feels daughter's heartbeat in organ recipient

The family of a Lawrenceburg teenager killed in a car crash in September met the man who received their daughter's heart.

Christy Jane Hurst said it was overwhelming to be in the same room as her daughter's heart since her car crash.

Recent high school graduate Jill Hurst was driving home from a football game when she was hit, and later died.

Her parents said they knew their daughter wanted her organs to be donated.

"We do miss Jill, but the fact that she's gone, there was not anything that could bring her back," said Jill's mother, Christy Jane Hurst.

Hurst and her husband traveled to Florida to meet the man who received their daughter's heart.

They wore pink in honor of the vibrant teenager's favorite color, and red for her heart.

"Some people never get the opportunity to hear their child's heart beat again and we had that opportunity," Hurst said.

She said she and her husband are sad and joyful at the same time, knowing Jill shared life with John Sugrim, his wife and three children.

"We all hugged and cried and it was an emotional moment," she said.

Sugrim brought a stethoscope so Jill's family could listen to Jill's heartbeat, and a way for them to bring that sound back to Kentucky.

"It's a teddy bear and it has a recording of Jill's heart beat when you squeeze it's hand," Hurst said.

The Sugrims and the Hursts already call each other family. Her parents said they have comfort in knowing she was laid to rest in in her hometown, but part of her shines brightly in Florida.