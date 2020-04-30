Lawrenceburg officers come through for bike theft victim

Police in Lawrenceburg came together to change an unfortunate event into a show of community support.

A Facebook post from Sparkling Dixie Clothing says that officers used their own money to replace a bike that had been stolen from an autistic man.

According to the post, Gunner’s parents had just reported his bike stolen, and had gone to the grocery store to shop.

By the time they got back from the store, they say two officers were at the house with a brand-new bike for Gunner just like the one that had been taken.

They even upgraded Gunner’s bike with a new seat and a bike lock.

Gunner’s parents say their son loves the new bike, and the family expressed their appreciation for the officers’ gesture, especially in the midst of the pandemic.

