The parents of a Kentucky teenager are suing Oneida Baptist Institute.

The lawsuit alleges their 13-year-old son was sexually assaulted by a 17-year-old student.

It also claims the 17-year-old was recently suspended from the Kentucky Christian boarding school for sexually assaulting another student.

The parents are suing Oneida Baptist Institute for failing to protect their son.

Oneida Baptist did not want to comment on the lawsuit.