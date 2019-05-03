Lawsuit concerning Kentucky teacher sickout records moved to federal court

Governor Matt Bevin’s administration now has the names of the Kentucky teachers who were absent from school during this year’s teacher “sickouts.”

Earlier this year the Kentucky Labor Cabinet sought the records and names of teachers who participated in the sickouts. This week, Attorney General Andy Beshear filed a lawsuit against the labor cabinet claiming that the subpoenas it had sent to 10 school districts in its attempt to get the records were unlawful.

Yesterday, the labor cabinet sent a subpoena to the Department of Education in another attempt to get the names. Commissioner Wayne Lewis had already asked for the names of participating teachers from school districts.

The Department of Education complied with the request and noted that in Beshear’s lawsuit, he stated that “if the labor secretary wanted information from school districts, he could have merely asked for that information from the education commissioner.”

The lawsuit will also now be heard in a federal courtroom instead of Franklin County circuit court. The labor secretary filed paperwork yesterday saying the suit belongs in front of a federal judge because it alleges issues with the United States Constitution.

A hearing that was scheduled to take place in Franklin County circuit court has been cancelled.